OU baseball live score updates vs Kansas in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

Coach Skip Johnson and the top-seeded OU baseball team continue play in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday afternoon against Kansas in Arlington, Texas.

Here's what you need to know about the Sooners (35-18) and Jayhawks (30-21):

More: How OU baseball could secure top-eight NCAA seed with a Big 12 Tournament title

OU baseball live score updates vs. Kansas

More: OU baseball vs TCU takeaways: Braden Davis tosses complete game shutout in Big 12 opener

OU baseball highlights vs. Kansas

Tweets by OU_Baseball

More: Big 12 baseball tournament bracket: TV schedule, scores, results for 2024 championship

What time does OU baseball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 12:30 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

What channel is OU baseball vs. Kansas on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1400 AM/99.3 FM

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU baseball live score updates vs Kansas in Big 12 Tournament