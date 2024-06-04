OU baseball falls to UConn, ends season just short of reaching NCAA super regional

NORMAN — One of head coach Skip Johnson’s mantras is taking every at bat one pitch at a time.

Entering Monday night’s contest, the OU baseball team had done that throughout the season and ranked first in the Big 12 and 16th nationally with a .312 team batting average. It averaged 8.2 runs per game, ranking 37th in the country.

But during their three games against UConn in the Norman Regional, the Sooners were just 22 for 96 at the plate.

No. 1-seeded OU’s lack of offensive consistency led to its demise in a 7-1 loss to the No. 3-seeded Huskies Monday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park, failing to advance to the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional against No. 8 national seed Florida State and ending their season. The loss marks the Sooners’ second consecutive season losing in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

"These guys were trying hard to have quality at bats and when you're down two and four to nothing (it's hard)," Johnson said postgame. "We've fought back all year long."

Jun 3, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; UConn Huskies first baseman Maddix Dalena (43) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners’ offense didn’t put together enough quality at bats Monday night, especially against Huskies starter Gabe Van Emon, who started the game with a 6.71 earned run average.

Van Emon had allowed 33 runs in his last 25 ⅔ innings. He tossed 7 ⅓ scoreless innings against OU on Monday night.

Five Sooners with at least 40 games played boasted batting averages over .300, including John Spikerman with .370 and Easton Carmichael with a .364 average. Spikerman and Carmichael combined for three hits Monday night.

Senior Bryce Madron, who led OU with 12 home runs and 40 walks, was 3 for 11 with zero home runs against the Huskies in the regional.

OU had homered in 11 of its last 13 games and didn’t come close to a big fly Monday night.

OU left six on base. The Sooners hit the ball hard at times in three games against UConn, but the Huskies’ defense was stellar and it seemed like they caught every ball and made every play that had potential at times.

Kendall Pettis nearly homered in the bottom of the eighth but UConn left fielder Korey Morton made an incredible catch at the wall in what was Pettis’ final at bat as a Sooner.

"We had a couple of hard hit balls," Pettis said postgame. "We just had to cover a little bit more of the plate. He pitched well, he pitched his ass off. He did his thing and we just couldn't get anything going."

Jun 3, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners dug out watches their team play against the UConn Huskies during the ninth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Low on arms after playing five games in four days, Johnson gave senior right-hander Carson Atwood the start. Atwood’s day ended after 44 pitches as he allowed a two-run home run by Korey Morton that gave UConn a 2-0 lead and struck out four in 3 ⅔ innings.

Atwood allowed two runs in ⅓ of an inning in the Sooners’ win over Duke on Sunday.

With their win, the Huskies advanced to the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional to face No. 9 overall seed Florida State. OU entered the tournament with 12 wins against teams in the field.

"We didn't play good enough, we just didn't," Johnson said.

Despite the lackluster end, OU had a phenomenal regular season. The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title, Johnson was named Big 12 Coach of the Year and the program hosted fourth regional in program history.

After a two-hour rain delay, No. 9 national seed OU avoided elimination with a pair of wins Sunday, eliminating the Blue Devils 4-3 before forcing a Monday winner-take-all game vs. UConn with a 6-4 win over the Huskies in the nightcap.

The bats were cold when it mattered down the stretch and was too much to overcome.

Here are some takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:

OU suffers pitching, fielding woes

Johnson was confident in Atwood, the righty just missed on one pitch.

“He was really good, just had one cutter up and got punished,” Johnson told ESPN during the game.

The Sooners’ pitching staff outside of Atwood didn’t fare any better.

Relievers Carter Campbell, Ryan Lambert and Dylan Crooks each allowed at least one run, with Campbell allowing two.

Outside of its pitching struggles, OU committed a costly error in its final game of the season.

Campbell relieved Atwood and allowed a two-run home run to Maddix Dalena that scored Tyler Minick from third base. Minick would've been the third out of the inning if it wasn't for an error by catcher Scott Mudler who missed a throw to first to complete Atwood's strikeout.

"(The error) took the wind out of our sails," Johnson said.

OU had five miscues during the Norman Regional compared to one by UConn, which was made in the ninth inning of Monday's game.

Jun 3, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners outfielder Bryce Madron (12) makes a catch in the outfield during the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Final game for most Sooners as OU heads to SEC

OU’s loss marked the final game for several seniors like Carson Atwood, Carter Campbell, Grant Stevens, Jett Lodes, Bryce Madron, Anthony Mackenzie, Michael Snyder, Kendall Pettis and others.

Next, the Sooners head to the Southeastern Conference.

"Absolutely," Johnson said when asked if OU is SEC ready. "You can't hang your head down. We lost in the championship of a regional. My vision was to go to Omaha every year and that's what we practice every day for, to win the last game of the year."

Johnson even reiterated the Sooners' plans to build a new baseball facility.

The conference that “just means more” had an NCAA Tournament record 11 teams make the field of 64 in 2024.

Five SEC teams advanced to the super regional round.

