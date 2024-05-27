OU baseball earns No. 9 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament: See Norman Regional bracket

NORMAN — For the first time since 2010, OU baseball will host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners are the No. 9 overall seed, it was announced Monday, despite Saturday’s 9-3 loss to OSU in the Big 12 Tournament title game. Throughout the last week, most outlets projected OU as a top-eight seed.

The Sooners (37-19) will take on Oral Roberts (27-30-1) at L. Dale Mitchell Park, Friday on ESPN+ to open the tournament. The times weren’t originally made available.

UConn (32-23) and Duke (39-18) are also in the Norman Regional.

In May, OU is 11-2. In Big 12 play, the Sooners were a league-best 23-7.

OU won the Big 12 regular-season title by three games and swept six conference opponents.

The Sooners have made the tournament the last two seasons, falling to Mississippi in the College World Series Final in 2022 and being eliminated by East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional in 2023.

Florida State is the No. 8 seed, potentially setting up a Super Regional matchup in Tallahassee.

