OU baseball coach Skip Johnson reacts to Sooners' seeding in NCAA Tournament
OU baseball coach Skip Johnson reacts to Sooners' seeding in NCAA Tournament
OU baseball coach Skip Johnson reacts to Sooners' seeding in NCAA Tournament
Boston stunned the Pacers in their own gym to complete the series sweep.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.