OU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will Sooners' offensive line protect Dillon Gabriel vs. Cincinnati?

NORMAN — OU is set to kick off Big 12 play with a road game against Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Sooners (3-0) are still unbeaten following a 66-17 win over Tulsa in Week 3, while the Bearcats (2-1) are looking to bounce back from a 31-24 loss to Miami (Ohio).

Here's a look at some key points to watch when the two teams play:

3 players to watch for OU vs. Cincinnati

OU running back Jovantae Barnes: The sophomore figured to be OU's lead ball carrier this season, and he finally took the reins against Tulsa. Barnes ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards and one touchdown, and he'll look to further establish himself as OU's top running back on Saturday.

OU wide receiver Nic Anderson: The redshirt freshman enjoyed a breakout game against Tulsa. He caught three passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. It was a coming-out party for Anderson, whose role in the passing game should continue to increase.

OU linebacker Dasan McCullough: The sophomore is expected to be available after missing OU's last two games with an ankle injury. McCullough's return comes at the perfect time for the Sooners, who'll need contributors at the cheetah position if Justin Harrington (knee) doesn't suit up.

OU receiver Nic Anderson (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Tulsa’s Tyree Carlisle (4) on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

2 big questions for OU vs. Cincinnati

Can OU win the battle at the line of scrimmage? The Sooners have only surrendered one sack this season, but the Bearcats have racked up 10 sacks. Cincinnati will surely try to pressure Dillon Gabriel, who boasts a completion percentage of 82.5% thanks in large part to the excellent protection. It'll be critical for OU's offensive line to hold up once again on Saturday.

Is this the same OU team from last season or not? The Sooners went 3-0 in non-conference play last season only to finish with a 6-7 record. OU finds itself in the same position as it begins Big 12 play this time around. And while the team has looked better up until this point, Saturday's game is a chance to show just how much it has improved.

1 wild prediction for OU vs. Cincinnati

Jalil Farooq will return a kickoff for a touchdown: It would be fitting for the junior, who returned the opening kickoff against Tulsa for 62 yards before fumbling the ball away. Farooq is averaging 33.5 yards per kickoff return so far this season, and I'm picking him to take one to the house against Cincinnati.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

