OU 3-2-1 kickoff: Which Sooners WR will step up in absence of Andrel Anthony vs. UCF?

The OU football team returns home for a game against UCF at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Both teams are fresh off a bye week. The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) are still undefeated following a 34-30 win over Texas in Week 6, while the Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) are still searching for their first conference win after suffering a 51-22 loss to Kansas in Week 6.

Here's a look at some key points to watch when the two teams play:

3 players to watch for OU vs. UCF

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel: The redshirt senior will face his former team on Saturday. Gabriel spent the first three years of his career at UCF, where he threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns. He then transferred to OU in January 2022.

OU wide receiver Jalil Farooq: The junior is now OU's top wide receiver following the loss of Andrel Anthony, who suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Texas. Farooq has caught 20 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

OU cornerback Gentry Williams: The sophomore has been a consistent playmaker for OU. He has recorded an interception in three of the team's last four games, and he'll look to deliver once again on Saturday.

2 big questions for OU vs. UCF

Which wide receiver will step up in the absence of Anthony? It'll take a group effort to replace Anthony, whose breakout campaign got cut short. Farooq figures to be OU's go-to receiver moving forward, but he isn't the only capable playmaker. Nic Anderson leads the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns (six), while Drake Stoops ranks sixth in catches (29).

Can OU's defense stifle UCF's high-octane offense? The Knights are averaging 516.7 yards of offense per game this season, which ranks fourth in the nation. It'll be quite the test for OU's defense. The group has only allowed 14 points per game, which ranks seventh in the nation.

1 wild prediction for OU vs. UCF

Marcus Major will set a new career high for rushing yards: The redshirt senior ran for a career-high 110 yards against Florida on Dec. 30, 2020, and I'm picking him to surpass that number on Saturday. It's certainly possible for Major to do so against UCF's defense, which is giving up a conference-high average of 197.5 rushing yards per game.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

