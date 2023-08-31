OU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will Brent Venables' Sooners show growth in opener vs. Arkansas State?

NORMAN — Year 2 of the Brent Venables era for OU football begins Saturday morning at Owen Field against against Arkansas State (11 a.m., ESPN).

The Sooners hope to show signs of improvement after going 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) last season, while the Red Wolves are looking to make a statement after going 3-9 (1-7 Sun Belt) last season. Here's a look at some key points to watch when the two teams play:

More: Oklahoma Sooners launch Athlete Services Division to bolster NIL opportunities and more

3 players to watch for OU vs. Arkansas State

OU running back Marcus Major: In his four seasons with OU, the redshirt senior has only appeared in 28 of the team's 51 games. But Major was named the Sooners' starting running back on Tuesday, and he'll look to retain that spot in a competitive room that includes Tawee Walker, Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuck.

OU defensive end Rondell Bothroyd: The redshirt senior defensive end racked up 136 tackles (30.5 for loss) and 16.5 sacks in five seasons at Wake Forest. Bothroyd is a proven playmaker, which OU desperately needs after struggling to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season.

OU safety Reggie Pearson: After transferring from Texas Tech on Dec. 22, Pearson emerged as one of OU's top players in the secondary during fall camp. The redshirt senior defensive back is a veteran with 174 career tackles (5.5 for loss) and three interceptions to his name, and he'll be leaned upon in a young OU secondary.

More: 'Same attack mindset': Sooners WR Drake Stoops ready for final season with OU football

OU running back Marcus Major (24) finds room to run during a 45-13 win against UTEP in last season's opener in Norman.

2 big questions for OU vs. Arkansas State

Which OU wide receivers will make plays? OU is in need of playmakers following the loss of Marvin Mims, who now plays for the Denver Broncos. Junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq is now the Sooners' top option, but Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is a deep threat who's worth keeping an eye on. Second-year receivers Gavin Freeman, Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson are also due for a larger role.

Can OU's defensive line get pressure on the opposing quarterback? The Sooners placed an emphasis on improving their defensive line depth this offseason. Bothroyd, OSU transfer Trace Ford, Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey and Texas State transfer Davon Sears are now in the mix. Going up against an inexperienced Arkansas State offensive line isn't the biggest test, but it's still an opportunity for OU's defensive line to showcase its new talent.

More: Justin Harrington once left OU football. He's grateful to be Sooners' starting cheetah.

1 wild prediction for OU vs. Arkansas State

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold will score two touchdowns: The five-star freshman is viewed as the future face of OU football. And while he'll likely be used sparingly this season, Saturday's season opener is the perfect opportunity for Arnold to get some experience. Arnold will surely get plenty of playing time in the second half, and I expect him to find the end zone both through the air and the ground.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

More: Why OU football's Billy Bowman was 'fighting' to return to special teams after injury

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Will Marcus Major run wild in opener vs. Arkansas State?