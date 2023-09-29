OU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will OU's defense continue interception spree against Iowa State?

The OU football team returns home for a game against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) began conference play with 20-6 road win over Cincinnati in Week 4, while the Cyclones (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) earned a 34-27 home win against Oklahoma State.

Here's a look at some key points to watch when the two teams play:

3 players to watch for OU vs. Iowa State

OU running back Tawee Walker: The walk-on junior has looked like the Sooners' best running back this season, yet he hasn't gotten a consistent number of carries. Walker only ran the ball five times for 15 yards against Cincinnati, but he was named a team captain for OU's game against Iowa State.

OU offensive guard Savion Byrd: The redshirt sophomore is available after missing OU's game against Cincinnati. Byrd's return is good news for the Sooners, who are facing an Iowa State defense that ranks third in the Big 12 in points allowed per game (16.5).

OU safety Key Lawrence: The senior Sooner recorded three tackles and one interception against Cincinnati. That earned him a Pro Football Focus grade of 91.3, which was the highest grade of any safety in the nation for Week 4.

2 big questions for OU vs. Iowa State

Will a running back establish himself?: It's anyone's guess who OU's top running back will be. The Sooners have split carries between Walker, Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk so far this season. Brent Venables said on Monday that he'd love for one of those backs to "establish themselves," so perhaps that'll happen on Saturday.

Is the defense's interception spree sustainable?: OU's defense ranks second in the nation in interceptions this season with eight, and seven of them have come in the last two games. It's a strong start for the group, and it'll look to carry its momentum into a game against an Iowa State offense that has thrown three interceptions so far.

1 wild prediction for OU vs. Iowa State

Peyton Bowen will get his first career interception: The freshman safety has looked impressive in his first four college games. He boasts 14 tackles and a team-high four broken-up passes. All Bowen hasn't done yet is get an interception, and I expect that to change on Saturday.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football defense looks to continue interception spree vs Iowa State