Ottumwa 29, Des Moines Lincoln 12: Railsplitters struggle against Bulldogs in football matchup

Des Moines Lincoln hosted Ottumwa for a little Thursday night football action, but the final result wasn’t in the home team’s favor.

The Railsplitters (1-2) dropped their second game this season, losing to the Bulldogs, 29-12.

It was a team effort from Ottumwa (1-2), but one name rang out over the loudspeaker more than others.

Running back Koby Chanthalavanh pushed Matthew Mitchell over the goal line for the first touchdown of the game. He ran in the Bulldogs’ next two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder to put Ottumwa up by 15 points heading into the half. Chanthalavanh also had an interception on defense in the first half.

Lincoln struggled to keep up with Ottumwa, scoring just one touchdown — from Blake Butters — in the first half, and the extra-point attempt failed. The Railsplitters added another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Still, the loss could help Lincoln against its next opponent: Des Moines North.

“Ottumwa and North are very similar in regards to their style of offense,” Lincoln coach Duane Matthess said postgame. “We have to find a way to match a team’s physicality and just be disciplined in our assignments.”

A bright spot on defense for the Railsplitters

Ottumwa’s offense found a lot of ways to make plays against Lincoln on Thursday.

But that doesn’t mean that the Railsplitters’ defense was nonexistent. Judd Dietrich was a bit disrupter for Lincoln, and Damarius Parker had a big interception that he returned to the five-yard line late in the second quarter. But it was too late to convert that momentum-maker into points, with time expiring in the first half.

Blake Butters of Lincoln scores a touchdown during a game against Ottumwa on Thursday night. The Railsplitters lost, 29-12.

The biggest contributor on defense, in this matchup, had to be Daniel Sakyiamah.

The junior defensive end followed a sack with a fumble recovery all on the same drive.

Ottumwa got the ball back before the Rails could put any points on the board, but then the Bulldogs found themselves looking to punt on fourth down. Sakyiamah blocked that punt, and Lincoln recovered on the 34-yard line.

The Railsplitters scored a touchdown on that drive.

“When he faces guys that are a little bit bigger than him, he’s going to get the business handed to him sometimes,” Matthess said. “But we’ve just told him to stay persistent and take (his) moments, and then when there’s a chance, to go get it.”

Ottumwa finds a solution for Sanders

Javon Sanders has had a successful start to the season, leading all of Class 5A players with 404 yards through two games. He’s also scored five touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs knew about Lincoln’s not-so-secret weapon heading into Thursday’s game.

And Ottumwa’s defense was ready for him.

While that stalled the Rails’ offense, the Bulldogs' defense didn’t completely stop it. Sanders scored a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Lincoln found ways to keep things moving.

That’s where the Jackson Lamb to Blake Butters connection came in. Butters scored the first touchdown of the game for Lincoln off a pass from Lamb, and then it was a massive catch-and-run play from Butters that set up Sanders’ touchdown.

“We have other offensive weapons when teams start crowding the box and try to stop the run,” Matthess said. “(Blake) was able to get into space and he made some great catches.”

