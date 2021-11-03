Otto Porter Jr. reveals undiscussed aspect of Steph Curry's greatness

Porter reveals undiscussed aspect of Steph's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Otto Porter Jr. has only been a Warrior for a few months, but he already understands the lengths to which Steph Curry's greatness impacts every aspect of what Golden State does.

The Warriors have opened the season 5-1 and have jelled extremely quickly despite all the new pieces that were brought in during the offseason. Porter, who started his career with the Washington Wizards before stops in Chicago and Orlando, was asked what makes the Warriors' chemistry so much better than other teams around the NBA.

To Porter, the answer is simple. It's all about Curry.

"It starts with Steph," Porter told reporters Tuesday. "Being around our leader just allows for you to be comfortable. It allows for you to be who you are and play to the best of your abilities and put you in the right position. Like I said, coach [Steve] Kerr has done a great job of implementing that to the new guys that come in. You know, play your game within our system."

Curry always has been known as a humble superstar, and that attitude creates an environment where the Warriors' culture can thrive and the chemistry can develop quickly.

"He just comes in and gets his work done. That's how he leads," Porter said of Curry. "There's more action than saying anything and so that speaks volumes."

Porter, who signed a one-year deal with the Warriors this offseason, has been a welcome addition to a Warriors team that was in need of quality wing depth. In six games, Porter is averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

With the returns of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman on the horizon, the Warriors have the opportunity to build off a strong start to the season and develop into a legitimate NBA title contender.

It all starts with Curry, whose greatness is the catalyst for the Warriors' past, present and future success.

