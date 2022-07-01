Otto Porter Jr. NBA free agency 2022: Forward, Toronto Raptors agree to 2-year deal

Free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with the second being a player option, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The 2022 NBA champion is leaving the Golden State Warriors after a productive first season in the Bay. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and shot 46.4% from the field. The journeyman bounced around the league in recent years, adding another stop in his NBA career.

Porter Jr. was the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft and the Raptors will be his fifth team in the last six seasons. Porter Jr. has a connection to Toronto, though, as his wife is from the Canadian city.

Also in free agency, another piece of the Warriors' title-winning roster left Golden State. Gary Payton II reached an agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $28 million deal late Thursday.

NBA free agency: Follow Yahoo Sports' live updates on all of the signings, contract extensions, trades and more.