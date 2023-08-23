Otto Kuhns named Norfolk State’s starting quarterback

NORFOLK — At MEAC Media Day in July Norfolk State football coach Dawson Odums announced that the Spartans’ quarterback job was up for grabs.

After a long battle during fall camp, Odums officially announced Tuesday that junior Otto Kuhns has been named the starter for the Spartans’ season opener Sept. 2 at home against Virginia State.

“He did an outstanding job and has done so all camp,” Odums said. “I’m excited excited for his growth at that position and we’re just excited for the opportunity to see what he brings to the table as the quarterback.”

Kuhns was the incumbent in the race and started nine games for Norfolk State last year. After transferring from Eastern Illinois last year he threw for 1,420 yards and 11 touchdowns. He seemed like the natural selection to start the season under center this year, but had to fight off Florida A&M transfer Cameron Sapp and Hinds Community College transfer Ruben “Deuce” Lee.

Throughout camp Odums said his staff had a gut feeling about who they wanted to name starter, but they were waiting to see how the then-unnamed player would perform. Odums said they knew Kuhns was the guy after the Spartans second scrimmage on Friday.

“We really waited until then and we wanted to see consistency,” Odums said. “I thought he had a good first scrimmage. Then you want to see how you follow up success. Do you come back with the right mindset to work? He’s done that all camp, really. He’s done an outstanding job of just taking the meetings to the field, just asking the right questions and showcasing the right poise. I really think that’s important when you’re talking about the quarterback position.”

Kuhns seemed like the obvious choice coming into the season and ran with the first team offense throughout camp despite the competition from by Sapp and Lee.

“I think he’s always felt like he’s been quarterback one,” Odums said. “I think he has a good understanding of that and it’s really no pressure, no relief. I think you know going into a camp what the odds are and then it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s going to be you. I thought when we came to camp he was really focused on being the starting quarterback here.”

After Norfolk State’s practice Tuesday, Odums lauded Kuhns for the way he handled the quarterback competition.

“I know he’s better from going through a little bit of adversity,” Odums said. “We’re better as a football team knowing that he’s gone through that adversity and we’re just pleased that where he’s at right now, he’s comfortable with the offense and hopefully he can take us where we want to go.”

At the beginning of camp Odums said he knew Kuhns had embraced the challenge of being in new offensive coordinator Ray Pickering’s offense, adding that the quarterback competition made him better on and off the field.

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen is a 360 in a young man,” Odums said earlier this month without offering specifics. “He got here and that year was a struggle for him in and out, a lot of ups and downs. … His off-the-field turnaround is only going to help his on-the-field turnaround. And you can see it, he’s sharp, he’s putting in extra time. But you can see that we were with him a year ago, we can see the growth in him from where he was a year ago to now and I’m very pleased with that.”

