Otto breaks backstroke record as Coldwater swim falls to Adrian

ADRIAN – The Coldwater Cardinal swim and dive team traveled to Adrian High School on Thursday night, coming home with a tough 112-64 loss to the Maples in the pool.

Coldwater was led on the night by Cooper Otto who broke the CHS school record in the 100-yard backstroke in a third-place finish. Otto also finished in second place in the 100 butterfly to help the Coldwater cause.

Coldwater's Cooper Otto competes in the 100 yard butterfly on Thursday. Otto broke the CHS school record in the 100-yard backstroke in the meet

Rounding out the Coldwater effort was Lucas Wischmeyer, third in the 200 individual medley; Drake Thornton, third in the 100 butterfly; Sam Larr, fourth in the 100 freestyle; Ian Stough, third in the 50 freestyle; Max Marek, second in the 100 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke; Jakob Hamacher, second in the 1-meter dive and fourth in the 100 breaststroke; Mason Grabowski, fourth in the 200 IM; Kaz Lindblom, third in the 100 freestyle; Taylor Eberts, third in the 200 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle; Brennen King, fifth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 500 freestyle; and Mason Sabaitis, fourth in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Coldwater will head back to the pool next Thursday when they travel to Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater swim falls to Adrian as Otto breaks backstroke record