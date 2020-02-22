Ottey scores 16 to lift UIC over IUPUI 77-72

CHICAGO (AP) -- Marcus Ottey posted 16 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat IUPUI 77-72 on Saturday.

Jamie Ahale had 15 points for Illinois-Chicago (14-15, 9-7 Horizon League). Braelen Bridges added 12 points. Tarkus Ferguson had 11 points and seven assists.

Marcus Burk had 28 points and six assists for the Jaguars (6-23, 2-14), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Jaylen Minnett added 15 points and seven rebounds. Grant Weatherford had 15 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 points and 18 rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Illinois-Chicago defeated IUPUI 75-66 on Jan. 18. Illinois-Chicago plays Detroit at home on Thursday. IUPUI plays Oakland at home on Thursday.

