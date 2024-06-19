Otterbots outlast River Riders; State Liners back in win column

(WJHL) – The Appalachian League was back in full-swing on Tuesday, following a league-wide rest day on Monday.

In Elizabethton, the visiting Otterbots struck the River Riders early, but needed a run in the ninth inning to hold on, 6-5.

Kade Huff provided all three RBI for Elizabethton in defeat via his second home run of the season.

The Flyboys scored first at Pioneer Park, but couldn’t clamp down on the Bristol bats in a 15-6 loss. The State Liners used innings of five and seven runs to secure the win.

Garrett Fulmer led the way for the visitors at the dish, going 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Zedalis added three RBI of his own in the victory.

Avery Ortiz notched a pair of RBI for Greeneville in defeat.

OTHER SCORES:

Doughboys 3, Coal Cats 0 (SUSP Bot. 2 – to be complete on Wed.)

