Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers, 12/05/2023
The Bucks matched a Wilt Chamberlain scoring mark from 1962 while getting past the Knicks on Tuesday night.
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Lawrence will be monitored during the next few days, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said.
It's possible we've seen the last of Rhamondre Stevenson this season.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.