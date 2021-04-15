Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets, 04/14/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets, 04/14/2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 123-117 on Wednesday night in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars. The Sixers (38-17) moved into first place in the Eastern Conference in a game played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. With the Nets standouts hurt or just rested, the game had more of a preseason feel than a possible preview of the conference final this summer.
"It's been an experience" these past 11 months for Jeremy Stephens, who reconnected with his estranged mother after she almost died.
Jake Paul says Ben Askren won't be able to get away with any trickery in Saturday's boxing match.
It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.
With the 2021 NFL draft a few weeks away, Matt Harmon analyzes which teams will be looking to select a wide receiver when they're on the clock.
When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021
Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.
Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.
Former LFA champ Lupita Godinez is not surprised she's a heavy favorite entering her promotional debut.
The 23-year-old has been open about his long-term effects after contracting COVID-19 in January.
The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.
"The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.
Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.
He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.
Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.
Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.
The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.
Johnson, 45, is racing part-time in IndyCar over the next two seasons after his retirement from NASCAR.
It’s a critical bout for both of them, because both of them have lost to reigning champion Israel Adesanya and are gunning for a rematch.
Will the 49ers really draft the Alabama quarterback?