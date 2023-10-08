Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/07/2023
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
The Rangers surprised the Orioles with a win in Baltimore, and then the Astros did what they do in October, rolling to a victory over the Twins
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.
The Dodgers face the Diamondbacks to close out the night of Division Series Game 1s.
Verstappen clinched after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The deals are reportedly worth 10 times the league's previous deal with CBS.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Is Justin Fields turning a corner as an NFL quarterback?
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.