NY Daily News

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees had been looking for a backup catcher for most of spring training. They found him Saturday night when they acquired Jose Trevino from the Rangers. The Yankees sent right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahlstrom back to Texas. The 29-year-old Trevino is a .245/.270/.364 career hitter over parts of four years in the big leagues. Last year, he started a ...