Ottawa says it has received commitments from Canada's grocers to lower food prices

The federal government has unveiled details of its plan to stabilize soaring food prices in Canada, including receiving commitments from the country's biggest grocery chains to enact "concrete actions" to restore food price stability.

The government said in a news release that the country's biggest grocery chains have identified actions, that will be put in place in the coming days and weeks, aimed at stabilizing food prices.

"Canadians can expect to see actions such as aggressive discounts across a basket of key food products that represent the most important purchases for most households, price freezes, and price-matching campaigns," the government said in a news release.

"If we don’t see results, we will take additional action to restore the food price stability that Canadians expect."

The government also said it will establish a Grocery Task Force within the Office of Consumer Affairs dedicated to monitoring the grocery chains' actions, as well as investigate practices such as "shrinkflation."

Food prices have remained stubbornly high in Canada and above headline inflation, even as the Consumer Price Index has cooled. The price of food purchased from grocery stores in August increased 6.9 per cent annually, a slower year-over-year pace compared to the 8.5 per cent rise recorded in July, but still above the 4 per cent CPI increase.

Top executives from Canada's biggest grocery retailers met with federal officials, including Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in Ottawa last month to discuss stabilizing food prices.

