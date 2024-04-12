Ottawa in action against Montreal following shootout victory

Montreal Canadiens (30-36-13, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (35-40-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Ottawa Senators after the Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a shootout.

Ottawa is 35-40-4 overall and 13-9-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have allowed 272 goals while scoring 243 for a -29 scoring differential.

Montreal is 5-13-5 against the Atlantic Division and 30-36-13 overall. The Canadiens are fourth in league play with 341 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Senators won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 18 goals and 52 assists for the Senators. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 25 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Michael Matheson has one goal and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Angus Crookshank: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: day to day (upper-body), Travis Hamonic: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (upper-body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.