Otsego Deputies: Man violated protection order while in jail

Aug. 22—Deputies: Man violated protection order while in jail

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced a Worcester man violated an order of protection while in jail.

Deputies said Zacharias Fuller, 49, was arrested Aug. 10, following an investigation into a violation of a temporary order of protection. According to a media release, Fuller contacted the protected party before his incarceration, and while incarcerated in the Otsego County Correctional Facility violated the order of protection. He was charged with 80 counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.

Fuller was arraigned and returned to jail, where he was being held on prior charges. He is scheduled to appear in the town of Worcester court on a later date.