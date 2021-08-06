Otsego board plans for Hall of Fame induction

Aug. 6—The Otsego County Board of Representatives, at its Aug. 4 meeting, talked about the county's plan for the work day during the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's upcoming induction ceremony.

Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said he instructed all of the committees to talk about the induction ceremony, which will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, during their July meetings and report back during the August board meeting.

Even though the induction ceremony will be held during the middle of a work week, Bliss said the HOF is estimating a crowd of between 35,000 and 40,000 people. He said, however, "the delta variant may deter people from coming out."

Representative Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, disagreed, "I think they should drastically increase those numbers. A current hometown hero is being inducted. There will be an increase in traffic."

Bliss said the Otsego County court will be in session that day and the county offices should be open as well. Just how long the offices will be open is being discussed.

Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, said the Administration Committee discussed several options for county employees, including arriving early and leaving at 3 p.m. Other options would be to let employees work from home or take the day off and encourage carpooling as much as possible. She said they also talked about closing the offices for the day.

"The Cooperstown school is closed for the day," Bliss said. "Milford is having an early dismissal. The unknown, of course, is how long the ceremony will last and how it will impact traffic."

According to the Milford Central School District calendar, students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

Wilber said the Public Safety and Legal Affairs committee brought up some concerns about the amount of traffic during the day, because it is a work day, and said the sheriff's department was talking about solutions.

Bliss said the HOF induction ceremony will probably be discussed again during the county's Sept. 1 board meeting.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.