O'Toole makes permanent Wimbledon switch

John-Joe O'Toole started nine League Two games for AFC Wimbledon last season [Rex Features]

AFC Wimbledon have signed John-Joe O'Toole on a permanent basis.

The experienced Irish defender, 35, spent the second half of last season on loan at Plough Lane where he played 14 times.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 player was released by Mansfield Town last month and has played more than 530 games in a 17-year career.

O'Toole won the League Two title with Northampton Town in 2016 and has also had spells at the likes of Watford, Sheffield United, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers.

“John-Joe was outstanding when he joined us at the back end of last season," Dons boss Johnnie Jackson told the club website.

"He’s versatile, can play in defence, can play in midfield and has a wealth of experience.

“His professionalism and the way he trains every day is something our young lads can learn a lot from and he will have a big role to play both on and off the pitch.”