Otito Ogbonnia's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the best clips from UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine workout. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the best clips from UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine workout. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Bills receiver Cole Beasley may be on the way out of Buffalo. Beasley asked for and was given permission to seek a trade, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. At the same time, Beane left open the possibility that Beasley will return, saying, “no door has been closed.” Garafolo noted [more]
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers
Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf opens up about his experience at the NFL Scouting Combine
Day 2 of the combine focused on the offensive linemen and running backs and our Tyler Browning ( @DiabeticTyler ) recaps the most notable prospects.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on. So if he’ll be moving on, where will he go? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves [more]
Amari Cooper's run in Dallas looks to nearing its end. These 11 NFL teams could make a sensible landing spot
These offensive linemen showed out athletically in Indianapolis.
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele is enormous. Faalele was measured at 6-foot-8 and 384 pounds at the Scouting Combine. The NFL says he’s 15 pounds heavier than any player who has gone to the Combine in the last 20 years. If he makes an NFL roster, he’s slated to be the biggest player in the [more]
Could the Steelers really trade for Aaron Rodgers?
The guys went BEAST MODE! #GoBlue
Some options of who could be in the market to trade for #Bills WR Cole Beasley:
6 running backs the #49ers could target in free agency aside from Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
A decision on Aaron Rodgers' football future could be coming in the next few days.
The Lakers will trade him or waive him this off-season.
No one was sadder about Von Miller leaving Denver than Von Miller, but things worked out pretty well for him in Los Angeles. They worked out so well, in fact, that Miller could return to the Rams next season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Miller and the Rams have mutual interest in the [more]
The exact details of the offer are not known yet, but Rapoport said it involved multiple first round picks.
After a poor stroke on birdie putt, Matt Jones goes full "Happy Gilmore" and sails the offending putter into the water.
MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...
Follow live updates from one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history
The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.