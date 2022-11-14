Otito Ogbonnia questionable to return vs. 49ers with knee injury

The Chargers’ defensive line is getting thinner.

Rookie Otito Ogbonnia was injured on Los Angeles’ first defensive drive and has been ruled questionable to return. Ogbonnia appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his knee while fighting to stop Christian McCaffrey on the goal line. He was eventually carted back to the locker room after being unable to place much weight on the injured leg.

Ogbonnia was starting Sunday in place of Austin Johnson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against the Falcons. L.A. also waived Jerry Tillery on Friday after rumors of locker room tension between the former first-round pick and coaching staff surfaced.

With Ogbonnia injured, the Chargers have Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Christian Covington, and Breiden Fehoko available on the defensive line for the remainder of this game.

