The Chargers already were thin on the defensive line with Joey Bosa (groin) still on injured reserve, Austin Johnson (knee) out for the season and Jerry Tillery off the roster.

So, they did not need what happened on the 49ers’ first drive to happen.

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia got caught underneath the pile on a third-and-goal run for no gain for Christian McCaffrey from the 2-yard line with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter. Ogbonnia could not put any weight on his left leg as he was assisted off the field.

He was carted from the sideline to the training room for further medical evaluation.

The Chargers list him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Christian Covington started in place of Johnson, and now Breiden Fehoko is expected to replace Ogbonnia.

The Chargers held the 49ers to a field goal, holding onto a 7-3 lead near the end of the first quarter.

Otito Ogbonnia carted off with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk