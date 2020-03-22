Other teams reportedly expect Pelicans to match any offer for Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram could be the best player listening to offers in NBA free agency (whenever it takes place).

There are bigger names and better players available, but they are not free agents looking to test the market — Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers, Andre Drummond is expected to opt-in with the Cavaliers, same with Gordon Hayward in Boston, and the list goes on.

Ingram might listen to offers, and after a breakout All-Star season there will be teams interested. However, Ingram is a restricted free agent and other teams expect the Pelicans to match any offer, Chris Fedor writes at Cleveland.com.

The one restricted free agent with appeal is Brandon Ingram. Multiple sources expect the New Orleans Pelicans to match any offer sheet.

While this is what every team with a coveted restricted free agent says (they are trying to drive away competitors), this also is exactly what people watching the league expect. Ingram was an All-Star this season averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, displaying a new and improved jump shot, plus he fit well next to Zion Williamson. With that the Pelicans are expected to max him out, a contract that still would be tradable in a year or two — if needed — because he can still get buckets.

There will be buzz about teams being interested in Ingram — because they are. That said, the leaks may be more about a team showing its fan base it is trying more than expecting to land Ingram.

The Pelicans are not letting him go.

