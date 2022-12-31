'The other team is a professional football team.' 'College GameDay' picks Georgia vs. OSU

Early in "College GameDay," Lee Corso seemed to tip his hand about the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

"Ohio State has two chances in this game," Corso said. "None and none."

But Corso, while saying Georgia was loaded with talent, couldn't help but pick the Buckeyes.

"I'm the only guy, other than Joey Galloway, to pick the Buckeyes," Corso said. "Ohio State upsets Georgia."

Former Buckeye wide receiver Joey Galloway picked Ohio State to beat Georgia, predicting a Michigan vs. Ohio State rematch in the national championship game.

Desmond Howard said he feels Ohio State will be improved, but will fall short against the Bulldogs.

"I think Jim Knowles and that defense has something to prove," Howard said. "We talked about him a lot this season, we thought he was going to turn this defense around. Obviously the Michigan game didn't go well for him or his defense. This is an opportunity now to show they are a better defense than they showed over a month ago.

"I think Ohio State is going to play well. But I think Georgia wins it."

Pat McAfee called Georgia a "professional football team" that will be playing in "their own building" against the Buckeyes.

"College GameDay" attended two other Ohio State games in 2022: the Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame and Ohio State's regular season-ending loss to Michigan.

Prior to the 2022 season, Corso, Herbstreit and former Georgia linebacker and ESPN analyst David Pollack each picked Ohio State to win the national championship.

'College GameDay': Michigan to beat TCU

Each "College GameDay" analyst picked Michigan to beat TCU in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

"This TCU team has been resilient all year," Howard said. "The issue is they have been able to come back int he second half. Michigan is a second-half team, and they have played methodical football. So I am going with the big blue."

