Other schools are pushing, but Auburn is ‘still home’ for 4-star DL commit Malik Autry

Four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry has been committed to Auburn since February and while other schools are trying to flip him, he is still firm in his commitment.

“It’s still home for me,” Autry told On3’s Chad Simmons. “I talk to coach (hugh) Freeze, the head coach, and the defensive line coach (Jeremy Garrett) the most. Coach Garrett and I talk about every other day and I talk to coach Freeze about two times a week on Monday and Friday. The main thing right now is that Auburn is the school that pushes the hardest. Auburn fans are really great too.”

From nearby Opelika, Autry is Auburn’s longest-held commit in the 2025 cycle by over six months and has become a core piece of a top 10 class. He is the No. 233 overall player and No. 22 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry ranking. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder is also the No. 15 player from Alabama.

Auburn may be home, but that doesn’t mean other schools are not reaching out to Autry. He has taken several trips to Florida, Georgia and Alabama since committing and they would love to pry him away from Freeze and Co.

The Tigers will have to battle to hold onto Autry, but they have promiximity to home and his commitment on their side.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire