Other than Miller Moss, what else matters for USC in the Holiday Bowl?

Just how important is this 2023 Holiday Bowl for USC? Everyone knows it is really important for Miller Moss, the quarterback who will get to play the full game and demonstrate what he can do on the field as the unquestioned leader of this offense. There’s no Caleb Williams. There is no Malachi Nelson. This is Moss’s game. Maybe Moss is playing for the chance to be USC’s starting quarterback on opening day in 2024, when the Trojans face the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas. Maybe Moss is not playing for his USC status, but to give other schools and coaches a good piece of game film before entering the transfer portal.

We don’t know if Moss will enter the portal, but it could be that Moss will play this game for USC and then reconsider his options. Lincoln Riley and USC haven’t yet signed Will Howard or any other transfer portal quarterback. Moss might have made his decision behind the scenes, but nothing has been made public just yet. It’s clear this game is big for Moss.

What about the rest of the USC Trojans?

Defensive players might be playing for roster spots in this game, since new coordinator D’Anton Lynn will be evaluating players. Lynn won’t coach the Trojans, but he will certainly take notes on who does well and who fails. Who does Lynn think will be part of the 2024 roster, and who will Lynn ask to enter the transfer portal and find an opportunity elsewhere? These are the kinds of questions which will tell us how important the Holiday Bowl is.

Also: Will a loss turn off more recruits and portal prospects, or will a loss tell players that the roster is weak, meaning that new and incoming players might have a better chance of starting in 2024? That could work both ways. A loss might not be a negative for USC in terms of building its roster for next season.

Ultimately, we will know more about the importance of this Wednesday night game on Friday and Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire