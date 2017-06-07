Other than Kaepernick, the NFL doesn’t give up on 29-year-old QBs

A quarterback in his prime is a scarce commodity the NFL, and so quarterbacks at age 29 or 30 are always in demand. With the exception of Colin Kaepernick.

Last year, in the season he turned 29 years old, Kaepernick completed 196 of 331 passes for 2,241 yards, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. This year, Kaepernick will turn 30 years old, and he can’t find a job. That’s not just rare, it’s unprecedented.

According to Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders, Kaepernick is one of 144 quarterbacks who have thrown 200 or more passes in the year they turned 29. The other 143 could all find jobs in the year they turned 30. Only Kaepernick can’t.

In other words, if you’re good enough to play quarterback at all when you’re 29 — even if you don’t play well — the NFL is going to find a roster spot for you at age 30. Quarterbacks are just too valuable to ignore one who can play. Which makes Kaepernick’s continued unemployment all the more interesting.