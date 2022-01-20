‘There’s other guys in that room;’ Dan Lanning emphasizes idea of QB competition for Ducks

Part of the process of becoming the head coach at a new school is getting the lay of the land. For Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, that included going on the radio for an interview with John Canzano, one of the more well-known media members in the state of Oregon.

During an interview with Canzano on ‘The Bald Faced Truth,’ Lanning discussed a bunch of subjects, ranging from football, family, teaching, and much more. One thing that many Duck fans wanted to know about though had to do with the actual makeup of the team in the coming season, and one of the major question marks on the roster which is at the quarterback position.

When bringing in former Auburn QB Bo Nix from the transfer portal, Lanning secured a veteran player who has a bunch of college experience. However, he has been very clear when talking to the media, and again on Wednesday, that the starting job is not just being handed to Nix. Rather, there will be a QB competition throughout the spring and summer months to find the best-suited candidate.

On the radio with @johncanzanobft and @FoxSportsEugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning says the QB room has him really excited. “There’s other guys in that room that I’m really excited about, whether it be Ty or Butterfield. I’m excited to see that competition play out.” — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 19, 2022

That’s music to fans’ ears, many of whom have been pining for true freshman Ty Thompson to take the reigns and be the leader of the team. We will see over the coming months how things play out, but it’s clear that Lanning is going to pit these players against each other on the field and see which one emerges as the best option to lead the Ducks to success. Just as it should be.

