Other Cardinals newcomers get uniform numbers

Many of the Arizona Cardinals’ additions in free agency got their numbers assigned for their uniforms.

That group includes receiver Zach Pascal, who will wear No. 0, as that is allowed in 2023.

Other offseason additions also have their numbers for 2023. They are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

P Nolan Cooney - No. 16

Nfl Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals

Cooney enters the offseason as the Cardinals’ punter. He will wear No. 16. Last year when he was on the offseason roster, he wore No. 15.

K Elliott Fry - No. 19

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Fry won’t likely make the roster after Matt Prater was re-signed to a two-year deal. He has worn many numbers in the NFL — 1, 3, 9, 12.

LS Joe Fortunato

Fortunato wore No. 47 with the Packers previously. It is uncertain whether the Cardinals see him as their guy this season or whether they are just waiting to re-sign Aaron Brewer.

OL Elijah Wilkinson - No. 65

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Wilkinson has not worn No. 65 before. He has worn No. 68 almost his entire career, but tackle Kelvin Beachum now wears that for the Cardinals.

OL Dennis Daley - No. 71

Daley wore No. 65 until last season when he changed to No. 71 for the Tennessee Titans. He will continue with No. 71. Offensive lineman Justin Murray last wore No. 71 for the Cardinals.

OL Hjelte Froholdt - No. 72

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Froholdt will wear No. 72 for the third straight year. He wore it the last two seasons for the Browns.

Offensive lineman Cody Ford wore No. 72 last season.

OL Hayden Howerton

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Howerton, previously of the Titans and the Patriots, was No. 66 in Tennessee. He is now No. 75.

Max Garcia wore it last season.

TE Noah Togiai - No. 81

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Togiai wore No. 83 the last two seasons for the Eagles and was No. 86 for the Colts in 2020.

He will now be No. 81.

Receiver Robbie Anderson was the last Cardinals player to wear it.

Story continues

WR Auden Tate - No. 89

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Tate signed a futures deal after last season. He wore no. 19 for four years when he was with eth Cincinnati Bengals.

Now he will wear No. 89.

It belonged to tight end Stephen Anderson in 2022 for Arizona.

DL Kevin Strong - No. 92

Strong wore No. 97 for two years with the Titans and was No. 92 for the Lions before that. He gets No. 92 back.

No. 92 has been used by a few defensive linemen over the last couple of years.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire