The other Bears-Bills quarterback revenge factor no one is talking about

We’re just under 24 hours until the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills get underway for Week 2 of the preseason. Naturally, Bills backup quarterback and former Bear Mitchell Trubisky is grabbing all of the headlines as he makes his way back to the place he called home for the last four seasons.

Trubisky’s return has sparked a lot of debate among Bears fans recently. Many are wondering if he’s going to be booed while others are interested to see how he performs against his former team as he gets the start in place of Josh Allen. Some are also calling his return a revenge game and can’t wait to see him go head-to-head against rookie phenom Justin Fields. But Fields likely has his eyes set on another Bills quarterback and nobody is talking about it.

When Trubisky eventually exits on Saturday, Fields’ former teammate Jake Fromm will take his place. Fromm and Fields were teammates back in 2018 at Georgia. Fromm was named the starter during Fields’ freshman year and led the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship game, where they lost to Alabama. Though Fields did see action from time to time, appearing in 12 games, head coach Kirby Smart ensured it was Fromm’s team.

After the 2018 season, Fields decided to transfer to Ohio State and Fromm remained the starting quarterback at Georgia. Fromm regressed during his final year at Georgia and missed out on the College Football Playoff. He decided to forgo his senior season and was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Fields, meanwhile, became one of the best quarterbacks in college football, being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and leading the Buckeyes to the National Championship game in 2020 before falling to Alabama. He was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the nation for much of the last two years, totaling 79 touchdowns. Fields entered the NFL draft after his junior year, but fell to the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where the Bears selected him.

Story continues

Now, Fields and Fromm will meet for the first time since the two were teammate at Georgia. Though he had a tremendous amount of success at Ohio State, it doesn’t sound like Fields has forgotten the feeling of losing out to Fromm.

Shortly after getting drafted by the Bears, Fields was asked about having to wait to get his name called.

“I’ve gone through situations where I haven’t been chosen. I think the world has seen the outcome of that,” Fields told reporters in an obvious dig at Smart’s decision to stick with Fromm over him.

Even during Fields’ debut last week against the Miami Dolphins, Bulldogs fans were still irate over the decision to stick with Fromm after watching the Bears’ rookie light it up.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards with two total TDs in his first preseason game. He was so good today that Kirby Smart let him back up Jake Fromm at Georgia. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) August 14, 2021

We really let Justin Fields go for Jake Fromm 🥲🥲 — Chief Rocka (@_ZeemMeetsWorld) August 14, 2021

I still think we all deserve an explanation as to why Jake Fromm started over Justin Fields. — Taylor Hughes (@oTAYLORMADE) August 14, 2021

Fans are pitting this game as Fields against Trubisky, the past against the future. But the Bears rookie likely has his eyes fixated on Fromm, which should make for an interesting reunion of sorts.

List