Other 49ers roster moves on day of final cuts

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday announced their moves to trim their 80-man preseason roster down to the required 53 players.

They released or waived 23 players, and opened the remaining roster spots via other means.

We kept track of all the cuts here. The initial 53-man roster can be found here. These are the other movies they announced Tuesday and what they mean moving forward:

Traded LB Jonas Griffith

Griffith put together a strong camp and looked to be line for a spot on the roster. Instead, the 49ers traded the second-year undrafted free agent to the Broncos with a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2022 sixth-round choice and a 2023 seventh-round selection. Griffith had a really nice preseason, but he's yet to play in a regular season game as a pro. Roster spots at linebacker were limited and Griffith was beat out by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Marcell Harris. Getting a couple picks in return for an undrafted player is good work by the 49ers' front office.

PUP list: DB Tarvarius Moore

This is somewhat good news for Moore, who tore his Achilles late in OTAs. That seemed like it may be season-ending, but general manager John Lynch expressed some optimism that Moore could return this season. His placement on the Physically Unable to Perform list means he'll be eligible to come back after six weeks, but he can stay on PUP without counting against the 49ers' 53-man roster until he's ready to get back on the field.

PUP list: RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson tore his Meniscus in a bizarre accident during OTAs. His initial four-to-six month timeline put him back in action by October at the earliest. The 49ers have a deep four-person group even with Wilson on the injured list. Having him coming off PUP could give a nice boost to an already deep running back room late in the season, especially if they deal with injuries at the position the way they have the last couple seasons.

Injured Reserve: OL Shon Coleman

Going on IR without landing on the initial 53-man roster means Coleman's season, at least with the 49ers, is over. He's dealing with a triceps injury he suffered in the preseason finale against the Raiders. He broke his ankle in 2019 and missed the whole year, then opted out of the 2020 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now he's out for the year again. Coleman could reach an injury settlement with the 49ers that would make him an unrestricted free agent. Otherwise he'll spend the year on IR with San Francisco.

Suspended: DE Jordan Willis

News of Willis' six-game suspension came down before training camp. He was hit for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy and won't suit up for the first six games, making his first game back the 49ers' Week 8 contest against the Bears. Willis had a good preseason and should be a nice addition to the 49ers' pass rush once he gets back.

