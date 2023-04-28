What the other 3 AFC East teams did in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft

While the Miami Dolphins didn’t have a draft pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the other three teams in the AFC East did, and they made selections to improve their roster, making the division even tougher for Tua Tagovailoa and company.

With the conclusion of Day 1 of the draft, let’s look at who the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills added on Thursday night.

New York Jets - No. 15 - DE Will McDonald, Iowa State

The Jets swapped picks with the Green Bay Packers in the trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the week. Dropping back from No. 13 to No. 15, Joe Douglas selected Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald.

McDonald, in 48 collegiate games, recorded 125 total tackles (40.5 for a loss), 34 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

He’ll join a defensive line that also boasts John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas that will certainly be causing some sleepless nights for opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks.

New England Patriots - No. 17 - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

In classic Bill Belichick fashion, the Patriots traded back during the first round, moving from the pick No. 14 to No. 17 and acquiring a fourth-round pick (No. 120) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the process. With that pick, they selected Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who spent his first two collegiate seasons with Colorado before transferring to Oregon, recorded 100 tackles (six for a loss), 17 passes defended and four interceptions in 30 collegiate appearances. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 74.7 passer rating in 2022 and earned an 83.9 coverage grade.

With Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, and Jack Jones all returning for 2023, Gonzalez may be eased in, but there’s a chance he become New England’s top cornerback by the end of his rookie season. In a division that has a lot of great wideouts, secondary help is a necessity.

Buffalo Bills - No. 25 - TE Dalton Kincaid

Like the two previously-mentioned teams, the Bills also didn’t pick at their original spot. They moved up to No. 25 from No. 27, swapping selections with the Jacksonville Jaguars and sending them a fourth-round pick (No. 130) as well. Buffalo selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid recorded 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns in 26 career games at Utah. He also brings some blocking ability that should make him a plug-and-play option in the NFL.

The tight end joins Dawson Knox to form an impressive duo that will be huge red-zone threats for Josh Allen. Kincaid offers more in the rest of the field of play as a receiver than Knox, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make an impact immediately.

This move hurts Miami, as tight end is one of their biggest needs.

