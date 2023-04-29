What the other 3 AFC East teams did on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft

After an entertaining first night of the 2023 NFL draft, Day 2 brought just as much excitement.

It started with the Tennessee Titans trading up early in the second round to grab Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, and more trades followed, as teams moved up and down the draft board.

The four teams in the AFC East, including the Miami Dolphins, made selections that will likely make the division that much more competitive.

Here are the moves that the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills made on Friday:

New York Jets - No. 43 - C Joe Tippmann

After adding to the defensive front in the first round, New York attacked the offensive line in the second, taking Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann with pick No. 43.

Tippmann has some positional versatility allowing the Jets to use him at center or guard at the NFL level.

The Jets just re-signed center Connor McGovern earlier in the week, so it’s not a guarantee that Tippmann slides in as the starter Week 1, but he’ll at least provide depth and push for the job.

New England Patriots - No. 46 - EDGE Keion White

The Patriots addressed cornerback in the first round, selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. They doubled down on the defensive help in the second, taking Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White.

White spent three years at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2021. In 34 career games, White recorded 120 tackles (33.5 for a loss), 11 sacks and one forced fumble.

Bill Belichick’s defense got some great pressure from Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Deatrich Wise in 2022, but none of them are under contract beyond 2024.

Buffalo Bills - No. 59 - OG O'Cyrus Torrence

Bills general manager Brandon Beane surprised some on Thursday, as they added tight end Dalton Kincaid with their first-round selection. They stayed on that side of the ball on Friday, adding Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence with pick No. 59.

Buffalo entered the weekend with Ryan Bates likely starting the season at right guard, and Torrence’s fall, as a potential first-round prospect, allows them to fill that hole. Protecting Josh Allen is a priority for the Bills, and the former Gator can help with that responsibility.

New England Patriots - No. 73 - S Marte Mapu

Belichick continues to address his defense, as he adds Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu with pick No. 73.

This offseason, the Patriots lost captain Devin McCourty to retirement, so there’s a need for a replacement for 2023. However, he’s not exactly that type of safety, as he plays more in the box.

Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger both play a lot, there. The addition of Gonzalez earlier in the draft may allow Jalen Mills to transition back to safety this season. Mapu could take his time to learn in his first season, as Dugger is set to be a free agent in 2024.

Buffalo Bills - No. 91 - LB Dorian Williams

For the first time during the 2023 draft, Buffalo flipped to the defensive side of the ball, as they selected Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams with the 91st pick.

Williams recorded 316 tackles (27 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 43 collegiate games.

The Bills lost a big part of their defense this offseason, as Tremaine Edmunds signed a huge deal with the Chicago Bears. Williams might be able to make up for some of that loss.

