Othello's Eldred, Haro sign with Wenatchee Valley

May 10—OTHELLO — Othello seniors Don Eldred and Felipe Haro signed their national letters of intent to play college soccer at Wenatchee Valley College on Wednesday evening at Othello High School.

According to Head Coach Bernie Garza, Eldred and Haro chose where to do the signing, which was located in the OHS Cafeteria.

"They can do it at their house, they can do it at the college," he said. "They just decided they wanted to share with their friends and with their coaches and with their family."

Eldred said he was a little bit nervous but mostly excited about the signing. He elaborated on what he is looking forward to at WVC.

"The competition. They looked really good, really fierce in training and I hear they're pretty good in their league so it's exciting ... the next level," he said.

Haro said he was feeling excited about the signing.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I want to thank my parents for always supporting me and my coaches and for this good moment," he said. "I'm excited for the new opportunity. Hopefully, I can play well over there, show them my skills."

Garza also shared his feelings about the signing.

"We're really excited," he said. "It happens every once in a while. I mean, we didn't have anybody signed last year."

Haro explained why he chose WVC.

"It's just the environment when I went over there; it was just really nice. It's close to home, (only) two hours. It's just a small college, which I was looking for," he said.

For Eldred, the WVC team was a significant factor in addition to the location.

"Scenery and the coach," he said. "Okay, yeah. I like both the style of the coach ... and the scenery, being able to see the mountains."

Garza said he is going to miss having Eldred and Haro on the team.

"They've been here all four years, so it's a factor where you can rely on them," he said. "We can rely on them constantly day in and day out, every year, so that was a big factor because they've been here and they know what to do. Felipe is one of our captains and then Don ... he's a big contributor to our team."

Both Eldred and Haro have been playing soccer since they were children.

"I've been playing soccer since I was seven years old," Haro said.

Haro said his neighbors originally got him into the sport.

"I started doing soccer and my passion just grew," he said.

Eldred said he's played for as long as he can remember, and outlined how he got into the sport.

"My family, my mom's side of the family, they've all been soccer players," he said.

Garza commented on Eldred and Haro's future during the signing.

"I'm super proud of them. They're examples of the next generation of soccer players. It gives them encouragement and motivation to play at the next level, and we look forward to seeing you guys play," he said. "It's nice to have, not a free ride, but to play soccer and get a free education, (and) that you can do that to help your parents out, so that's awesome. For my part, it's been awesome having you guys the past four years."

Garza said Eldred and Haro show younger players that they can keep playing soccer after high school at a competitive level.

Haro talked about having a fellow Huskie join him in heading to WVC.

"It's very nice since I'm not going to be the only one there," he said, "and having the chemistry with Don, it's going to be very good."

Eldred said it feels amazing knowing one of his team members is going with him to WVC.

"We're going to have that chemistry already and we're going to be able to be on the same wavelength over there too," he said.

During the event, community member Robert Pruneda gave some final words directed toward Eldred and Haro and their time in Othello.

"You guys might not know this, but there's a lot of young kids ... that are looking up to you guys, and you guys are great examples to our community," he said. "So I'm proud to say that you guys are doing it. Go out there and set an example and represent Othello."

