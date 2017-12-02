Otero agrees with Indians at $1.3M, Almonte at $825,000

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Right-hander Dan Otero agreed Friday to a $1.3 million, one-year contract with the Cleveland Indians, who reached an $825,000, one-year deal with outfielder Abraham Almonte.

Otero, 32, went 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 appearances and 60 innings during his second season with Cleveland in 2017.

Almonte batted .233 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 69 games for the Indians this season.

---

