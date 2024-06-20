Otabor named semifinalist for The Bowerman

A Nebraska track and field athlete has been named a semifinalist for one of the sport’s top awards. Rhema Otabor was one of ten athletes across the NCAA named semifinalist for The 2024 Bowerman.

The Bowerman, presented by the USTFCCA, is considered the highest accolade given to outstanding college male and female track and field athletes. For the second straight year, Otabor won the NCAA Javelin Championship.

Otabor is Nebraska’s first semifinalist for the award in program history. Three women and three men will be announced as finalists on June 24.

The Bowerman winners are announced on Dec. 19 at the USTFCCCA Convention in Orlando, Florida.

