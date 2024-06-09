OT7 Finals: Breaking down the Day 2 eye-catchers

Sam Speigelman

TAMPA, Fla. – The OT7 Finals kicked off Day 2 of pool play on Saturday with dozens of blue-chip recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes and beyond descending upon Tampa as competition heated up.

Rivals National Recruiting Analysts Sam Spiegelman and John Garcia, Jr. were on hand for the action. Here are just some of the performers who caught our attention throughout the day.

A new addition to the 2026 Rivals250 just last week, it looked like the right call in watching Fahey operate on Saturday. He is always poised and in control, on time and plenty accurate short to deep. But it was the second-level ball, that intermediate thread that challenges the depth and width of the defense simultaneously, in which Fahey shined brightest on a touchdown-filled day. He led targets to the front and back pylon with success on some of his better spins. Fahey also launched some of the prettier deep balls of the competitors.

After a stellar first day of pool play, 5-star CB Devin Sanchez picked up right where he left off on Saturday. Sanchez got ahold of two interceptions on two passes thrown in his direction and upped his total to three through two days of action. The Ohio State verbal stepped in front of an in-breaking route for one interception, then out-jumped the intended receiver for a pick-six on the other. His length, awareness and balls skills are second to none.

One of the breakout prospects of note, Neptune will become a primary name to know this summer as his stock steadily rises. He is a flashy speedster who can track the football at the third level, evident in winning a one-on-one battle with a blue-chipper committed to a recent national champion on Saturday. Otherwise, Neptune showcased strong quickness in and out of his breaks, especially in the slot, out-leveraging defenders on routine. He also worked outside of his frame better than expected, given a stout build at this stage. A target of Washington, Stanford, USF, other programs are checking in on the pass catcher by the day.

Steady is an understatement with the California native, who works well both in the slot and on the outside with his combination of pure speed and overall polish. Spafford can pester defenders with his routes in the short to intermediate space, complete with strong hands at the catch point. But where he really commands attention is in the red area, where he often showcases elite ball skills in tracking the ball and plucking it away from his frame. There was one catch in particular where Spafford out-jumped a defender at the back pylon, bringing in the score with a clean toe-tap en route to a California Power victory.

Four-star WR Tayln Taylor has been excellent through two days of pool play and put together a highlight reel afternoon on Day 2. Taylor is an extremely polished route runner with exceptional hands and a hefty catch radius. The 6-foot-1.5, 180-pounder separates with ease, and on Saturday made difficult grabs through contact. Taylor has the tools to be impactful working multiple levels of the field.

Four-star ATH Ja’kayden Ferguson provided the highlight play of the afternoon easily skating downfield and making an absurd catch before holding on through contact. Ferguson has blazing speed to win downfield and showed that off on Saturday. Schools also covet the 6-foot-2, 180-pound speedster at defensive back, too.

Four-star QB Deuce Knight bounced back with an impressive Day 2 of pool play competition. Knight connected on some pretty deep balls downfield and attacked holes in opposing defenses, too. The Notre Dame verbal also delivered a handful of strikes between the hashes on some tight-window throws and put some touch on his throws into the end zone. Under duress, Knight also showed off his ability to escape pressure and easily navigate around the defense.

The Miami (Fla.) Central standout always seems to get behind the defense with relative ease and he continues to showcase the third-level game in this tournament. One one score in particular, Montgomery showed off the football IQ in waiting until the last possible moment to declare his tracking of the football, limiting the time for a defender in good position to react until it was too late. There is an ease to Montogmery’s game that is hard to quantify, especially at the catch point, where he is able to win the football against considerable contact. Florida, LSU, Penn State and others are in the mix.

Few players at any position have the ‘feel’ that the UCLA exhibits while at work. Smith has great size and route-running ability while working in the slot or outside and it is often where the football travels when Trillion Boys gets in scoring range. Many defenses in this setting set up in zone coverage, where Smith is able to work with his quarterback in finding the weakness more times than not. Otherwise, he is crisp at the top of his route and takes great angles against leverage, often winning in the margins both on the sidelines and the goal line itself.

Four-star 2026 QB Jonas Williams was one of the handful of quarterbacks who stepped up and performed very well during a competitive Saturday. The junior from Illinois throws well on the move and delivers with superb anticipation. Williams was in a rhythm with his receivers and piled up nine touchdown passes on the afternoon, making it look rather seamless overall.

The new Clemson commitment flashed on the front and back end of his Saturday performance. He was rarely challenged in one-on-one coverage, maintaining leverage with smaller and faster wideouts early in the day. Littleton’s top performance was against a loaded Miami Raw roster, where he kicked off the game strutting his 4.4 speed as a blitzer from the outside, forcing an errant throw that would be returned for a score by a teammate. As Raw climbed back late, Littleton closed out the game with a pass breakup at the apex on a 4th-and-goal to seal the win. Despite being known for speed, the future Tiger showed off the football IQ and some nickel traits on Saturday.

A bigger pass catcher known for his route-running, physicality and polish, Olugbode continues to show those high-floor traits against different types of defenders. But what he also showed off on Saturday is something he isn’t as known for – straight line speed. Olugbode had multiple scores for the second-straight day, but the one that stood out was on a crosser in which he out-ran the primary defender and carried the momentum around the corner with enough momentum to beat the secondary defenders to the pylon.

Four-star 2026 S Bralan Womack showcased some of his position versatility taking snaps primarily in the nickel but also taking on big receivers outside at cornerback, too. The Mississippi blue-chipper checks a lot of boxes with speed, quickness, and the ability to play off and press. Womack showed off his range and closing speed on a few breakups from the nickel spot on Saturday.

Three-star WR Dezmen Roebuck came up with a handful of crucial grabs in pool play on Day 2. Roebuck has strong hands and made some difficult contested catches. He also runs crisp routes and consistently finds ways to get open. The Arizona pass-catcher was also dangerous in the open field.