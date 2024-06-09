OT7 Championships: Rumor Mill from the second day of action at OT7 Finals

TAMPA, Fla. – The OT7 Finals kicked off Day 2 of pool play on Saturday with dozens of blue-chip recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes and beyond descending upon Tampa as competition heated up.

Rivals National Recruiting Analysts Sam Spiegelman and John Garcia were on hand for the action. Here's the latest roundup of rumors from the OT7 Championships.

Dijon Lee

Elite 2025 Mission Viejo (Calif.) CB Dijon Lee is gearing up for official visits to Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama over the next two weeks as a decision continues to move closer. The new staff at Alabama was previously after Lee at Washington and hasn’t missed a beat since landing in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is setting the pace with the No. 30 player in the Rivals250

Chris Henry Jr.

Five-star 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. made the early call for the Buckeyes, but with a year and change before inking there will still be more visits made. Both LSU and Oregon are in line for visits this summer. Henry’s father grew up in New Orleans and there’s still a lot of family in Louisiana. Oregon has picked up the pace in Henry’s recruitment since Henry moved out to California. USC and UCLA have also stepped up with Henry this off-season.

Kendre' Harrison

Elite 2026 TE Kendre’ Harrison is set to get back to North Carolina on June 23 for a visit, then will make his first visit out to Eugene to check out Oregon on July 26 weekend. The Tar Heels have been a staple in Harrison’s recruitment and working feverishly not to let the dual-sport blue-chipper leave the state. Oregon and Florida State are two more teams that have caught Harrison’s attention in a big way this off-season.

Ty Hawkins

Rivals250 QB Ty Hawkins has been committed in-state to TCU for more than a year and has been a frequent visitor in Fort Worth throughout the off-season. Hawkins remains locked in with the Horned Frogs despite efforts from both SMU and Oregon to sway him elsewhere. The Mustangs have turned up the heat on Hawkins of late. The Ducks continue to press for a visit. Hawkins told Rivals he has no plans to visit either school for now.

Sam Spiegelman, Rivals

Naeshaun Montgomery

The official visits will dictate the commitment destination for the Rivals100 talent. Florida hosted Montgomery to kick off the month and things went very well in Gainesville, with the staff pushing for the Miami (Fla.) Central standout to kick off what is supposed to be a large wide receiver haul this cycle. LSU is also looking to get on the board at the position, and they’ll host Montgomery next weekend in what could be shaping up to be an all-SEC battle. Penn State is the dark horse and will receive the final official.

Nate Sheppard

Duke made a strong impression on three-star RB Nate Sheppard after an official visit last weekend. Next up for the versatile back from The Boot is an official visit to Cal (June 14-16). After collecting an offer from Northwestern this weekend, Sheppard has swapped out plans to see Pitt with a trip up to Northwestern on June 21-23 weekend. Northwestern has emerged as a team to watch in this one.

Aaron Gregory

Four-star 2026 WR Aaron Gregory is gearing up for a busy week beginning with visit back to Auburn on Monday, to Georgia to work out on Wednesday, and then Ole Miss on Friday. Auburn has been a mainstay in Gregory’s recruitment and the Tigers have come on strong this spring along with Tennessee and Clemson.

Sam Spiegelman, Rivals

Christian Neptune

The fast-riser out of Pensacola, Fla. is picking up interest by the day. At the outset of the tournament, Washington jumped on the offer list and a trip to Seattle could be in the works later this month. Missouri is the newest program checking in on Neptune, who will see fellow SEC program Florida for a camp effort soon. Stanford got the first official visit and impressed the Hawaii native and USF is also expected to receive an official visit before all is said and done in this fast-paced recruitment.

Blaine Bradford

Texas, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame are the teams working to get elite 2026 four-star S Blaine Bradford on campus this summer. Bradford, who worked out in Tuscaloosa last summer, is eyeing a visit back soon. LSU, Texas and Notre Dame have been constant presences in the elite safety’s recruitment. His connections in Baton Rouge and Austin are both strong at this stage.

TI Mims

The Alabama native will keep an eye on the Iron Bowl programs, as Auburn recently hosted him for camp and Alabama is set to do the same later this month, but others in the SEC having offers also have his attention. Ole Miss views him as an offensive weapon in the slot and potentially the backfield, something he is receptive of with Lane Kiffin. Tennessee has Mims on the board as a defensive back primarily and the Vols remain in the mix, among others.