OT Tristan Wirfs listed as top-10 NFL tackle

Tristan Wirfs is well known as one of the NFL’s best tackles — but just how good is he?

Pro Football Focus sought to answer this question, as the website posted an article by Gordon McGuiness ranking the best 32 offensive tackles in the NFL. Wirfs cracked the top 10, landing at No. 7.

Here is what McGuiness had to say about Wirfs:

One of the most natural pass protectors in the game, Wirfs has produced PFF pass-blocking grades of 82.0 or better in each of his three NFL seasons. It’s true that he was aided by Tom Brady’s quick release over the span, but allowing just six total pressures from 696 pass-blocking snaps in 2022 is still an incredible feat.

It’s possible Wirfs is a little undervalued due to his status as a right tackle, but that could soon change. Wirfs is slated to move to left tackle in 2023, which could put more eyes on him as he plays what is largely considered a more important position. Despite that, PFF’s No. 2-ranked offensive lineman, Eagles RT Lane Johnson, is an offensive tackle as well.

Wirfs will be the focal point of what could look like a drastically different offensive line in 2023, so his ability to move to the other side of the line could be crucial.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire