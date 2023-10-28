OT Thriller: Rancho Mirage stays perfect in DEL; Xavier Prep makes playoffs despite tough loss

For the Rancho Mirage Rattlers, the motivation Friday night was history. For the Xavier Prep Saints, the motivation was a berth in the CIF-Southern Section football playoffs.

With a 21-14 overtime victory at Xavier Prep, Rancho Mirage finished at 5-0 season in the Desert Empire League, The Rattlers had clinched the DEL title last week, but head coach L.D. Matthews said the perfect league season was important.

Both teams appear to have achieved what they wanted.

"There is always incentive," Matthews said. "History. We've never been 5-0 in the DEL. Obviously, Xavier played a great game today. They beat us last year on our homecoming, our senior night. It's just the simple fact that we try to approach every game the same. It's a new game and we want to win it."

While the Rattlers polished off a perfect DEL season, Xavier Prep suffered a second heartbreaking overtime loss in two weeks to finish the league season 2-3 and in a tie with Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

According to Desert Empire League bylaws, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head. The Saints, Indians and Aztecs all went 1-1 against each other, so it moves to the second tiebreaker which is a points system.

A team gets 3 points for a win, 1 point for an overtime loss and 0 points for a regular loss. Because two of Xavier Prep's losses were of the overtime variety, they had a total of 8 points, while Palm Springs and Palm Desert had 6.

Rancho Mirage's Abel Flores races to the end zone with an interception return early in Rancho Mirage's 21-14 overtime victory over Xavier Prep Friday night

The fact that Friday night's game went into overtime didn't have any bearing on the league representatives in the playoffs. What really got the Saints in was the fact that Palm Desert defeated Palm Springs, preventing the Indians from grabbing the third spot.

"I know we are in, I think," Xavier Prep head coach James Dockery said. "I think we are in. I think. I told my guys we are in, so if we're not, that will suck."

The Saints trailed 14-0 at the half and 14-7 with just four seconds left in the game. But quarterback King Pellum, a freshman inserted in the game in the first quarter, lofted a 20-yard scoring pass to Tyson Ruiz in the deep right quarter of the end zone for a touchdown. Even a 15-yard excessive celebration penalty didn't stop Braden Cervello from tying the game with an extra point.

In overtime, Rancho Mirage had the ball first and took just four plays to go 25 yards for the score. Jamari Walker, in the game for an injured Jeremiah Williams, went the final two yards for the touchdown.

Xavier Prep then took the ball at the 25-yard line, but the Saints couldn't make a first down, falling one-yard short on fourth-and-3 on a pass from Pellum to Cervello.

The game was dominated by the two defenses for most of the night, especially the Rancho Mirage defense that scored two touchdowns in the first 3:10 of the game. Linebacker Abel Flores picked off a pass and ran 35 yards for a score on the third play of the game. On Xavier Prep's next possession, Rancho Mirage's Aiden Flores (no relation to Abel) scooped up a Saints fumble and raced 53 yards for another score and a quick 14-0 lead.

"The intent coming in today, statistics say Xavier Prep's defense was the best defense in the league," Abel Flores said. "We wanted to come in and show them that their defense wasn't as good as our defense. Our defense came out, showed out, scored two touchdowns and stopped them in overtime."

The moment

For the second week in a row, Xavier Prep forced overtime with a last-minute touchdown. Pellum took the snap with just four seconds left, rolled to his right and threw to the back right corner of the end zone, where Ruiz leaped and grabbed the ball for the score. Xavier Prep was penalized for excessive celebration, but Cervello calmly kicked the extra point to force the extra time.

Jesus Pazos of Xavier Prep runs the ball against Rancho Mirage in Palm Desert, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023.

The stars

Pellum delivered in his biggest moment for Xavier Prep, completing 11 of 20 passes for 92 yards and the tying touchdown. Jesus Pazos had 13 carries for 81 yards, including a grinding 14-yard score in the third quarter for the Saints' first points. Williams had 96 yards on 15 carries for Rancho Mirage before sitting out the end of the fourth quarter and overtime with ice on his ankle.

The chatter

For Abel Flores, a senior on the Rattlers, the 5-0 season was a huge moment.

"It means the world, honestly," Flores said. "Just thinking about it, sitting on this field, standing in the end zone. It makes me want to cry. It makes me want to sit down and really look back on how we started to how we finished. It's a really great meaning to me, a great meaning for my team. Not just the team but my family and my brothers on this team."

Abel Flores of Rancho Mirage lays out for a tackle of Xavier Prep quarterback Kingston Pellum in Palm Desert, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023.

For Dockery, the move to a freshman quarterback may carry over to a playoff game next week, though he said starting quarterback Joseph Berry is a tough football player who will be part of the Xavier Prep game plan somehow.

"He's a big-time player," Dockery said of Pellum. "I've been coaching this player since he was a really young player. I've known his family. King was ready for the moment."

Adam Jimenez, 22, of Rancho Mirage makes a game saving tackle on Braden Cervello in overtime to defeat Xavier Prep in Palm Desert, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023.

The takeaway

The game might not have had any bearing on the league title, but the Rattlers showed the game meant something with the fast start. But Matthews knows his team will have to find some consistency on offense with the playoffs looming. The Rattlers offense was actually outscored Friday night by the Saints offense.

As for Xavier Prep, the same offensive woes that have plagued the team at times this year cropped up again Friday night. Like Rancho Mirage, the Saints will have to improve their offense to make any noise in the postseason.

What's next

Both Rancho Mirage (7-2 overall) and Xavier Prep (5-3 overall) will find out Sunday who and where they play in the CIF-SS playoffs.

Tyson Ruiz of Xavier Prep runs for a first down against Rancho Mirage in Palm Desert, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023.

