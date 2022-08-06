OT Teven Jenkins expects to be with the Bears during the regular season

After missing the last week with an injury, Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to training camp and practiced on a limited basis. He also met the media for the first time in over two months and shared his expectations after dealing with a whirlwind of reports such as trade rumors and clashing with coaches. But Jenkins is with the Bears for now and expects to begin the regular season with the team.

When meeting with the media, Jenkins addressed the trade rumors and alleged rift with his coaches, but also what he thinks his status will be with the Bears this season. “Do I expect to be here in the regular season? Yeah.” Jenkins said pointedly. Jenkins stated he’s focused on what he can do with the Bears as he gets back into camp. “I’m here with the Chicago Bears right now. I’m here to play football for the Chicago Bears and that’s what I’m going to do and that’s what I plan on doing right now.”

Jenkins says he expects to be with the Bears when the regular season begins. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 6, 2022

Teven Jenkins: "I'm here with the Chicago Bears right now." — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 6, 2022

Jenkins wouldn’t comment directly on any trade rumors that surfaced last week and just reiterated his desire to play for the Bears, even with a new staff who had no part in selecting him No. 39 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. “I’m a loyal type of guy, the Chicago Bears, they drafted me, so I’m going to stay with the Chicago Bears until, whenever it is.” Even though a new regime has taken over, Jenkins still pledges loyalty to the organization. “That’s what I believe in,” he said.

It’s been a tough offseason for Jenkins and it hasn’t gotten easier as the months roll on. He was expected to be one of the starting tackles under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, but began falling down the depth chart, having to compete with fellow second-year tackle Larry Borom and rookie Braxton Jones. Things only got more difficult when the Bears signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff, relegating Jenkins to an extra lineman in select packages during the first training camp practice before missing time with a mysterious injury that still has yet to be revealed.

Story continues

Now coming back to practice, Jenkins faces an uphill battle to earn a starting position on the offensive line. There’s still a lot of camp left, including all three preseason games, to show why he’s worthy of a spot, but reading between the lines of his press conference, it would not be a surprise to see him wind up with a new team before camp breaks.

Jenkins is saying the right things in terms of his expectations with the team come the regular season. And while he shot down the rumor that he clashed with coaches, he didn’t squash any trade rumors that have been reported from multiple outlets. As Jenkins said a number of times, he’s with the Bears “right now,” but that can change in an instant.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire