OT Taylor Lewan really wants to be a Steeler

2022 did not go as planned for Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. In fact, the last few seasons have not gone as planned for the three-time Pro Bowl tackle. Lewan missed significant chunks of the 2020 and 2022 seasons with injuries after being incredibly reliable for the early part of his career.

Lewan is still under contract in 2023 with the Titans but he’s one of those guys who could find themselves a salary-cap casualty. Lewan’s salary for 2023 is $14.84 million, which is all in a signing bonus. If this happens, it sounds like Lewan would really love to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lewan retweeted a photoshop image of himself in a Steelers uniform and he seemed very much in favor of wearing those colors.

If Lewan is healthy, there is no doubt he is an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. The rub with a player of his quality who has missed almost two full seasons in three years with injuries is money. Despite his resume, any team that would consider Lewan has to take that into consideration.

Let us know in the comments if you would want the Steelers to sign Lewan if the Titans release him.

Those colors so go hard. https://t.co/KTtcnznA3L — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 17, 2023

