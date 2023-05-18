OT Riley Reiff had perfect reason for joining Patriots

New England Patriots offensive tackle Riley Reiff joined the organization in March with the team looking to add depth to the tackle position.

Reiff, 34, has one goal in mind as he now joins New England, and that’s winning a Super Bowl.

He has played 11 seasons in the lead to this point. Starting experience is one of his biggest assets, as he has appeared in 163 games, starting in 149 of them. He certainly has an impressive resume, although he hasn’t been to the postseason much.

He was part of the 2017 Minnesota Vikings team that made it to the NFC Championship Game. He also was part of the Cincinnati Bengals team two seasons ago that lost to the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI.

Per NESN’s Zack Cox, when asked what motivated the aging veteran to keep going, Reiff said, “A ring.”

“You guys know this, but to have fun, you’ve got to win, right?” said Reiff.

New England will have their work cut out for them just to win their division alone. Outside of their division, Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen are the three quarterbacks to contend with in the AFC.

A championship ring might elude them this year, although you have to respect Reiff’s desire to get one.

