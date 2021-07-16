OT: Recruit epically trolls Penn State before committing to Rutgers

We haven’t posted anything on this site that’s off-topic like this, but this is just too good to share.

Greg Schiano is certainly doing an excellent job of re-revitalizing the Rutgers program in his prodigal return, and it starts on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, he received a commitment from 2022 Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall four-star linebacker Moses Walker, rated No. 150 overall according to the 247Sports Composite. Walker didn’t have a Michigan offer, but he did have offers from LSU, USC, Texas A&M and others.

Before he committed, he was down to just Rutgers and Penn State, and that’s when things got interesting.

When Walker tweeted out his commitment, he faked that he would be Penn State-bound, posting a video that started with the Nittany Lions logo before ultimately showing he was committing to Rutgers. He even tagged PSU head coach James Franklin in the tweet to sell his fake-out.

Michigan football fans haven’t exactly had their way in a lot of ways, but at least this didn’t happen to the maize and blue faithful from a coveted recruit.

