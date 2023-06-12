OT Kison Shepard commits to Mississippi State football, adds to Zach Arnett's 2024 class

STARKVILLE — Kison Shepard has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Monday. Shepard is a 6-foot-5, 315 pounds offensive tackle of out Germantown, Tennessee.

Shepard is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the 10th commit in MSU's 2024 recruiting class and the third offensive tackle − joining fellow three-stars TJ Lockhart (Winona, Mississippi) and Luke Work (Memphis, Tennessee).

Shepard fielded offers from teams such as Florida, Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

He attends Germantown High School and was at MSU's Big Dawg Clinic in early June. Since the clinic, Mississippi State has doubled the size of its upcoming class.

Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler was the first addition after the June 1 camp. Work followed the next day. Linebacker Fred Clark decommitted from Ole Miss soon after and flipped to MSU. Three-star running back Xavier Gayten committed on June 7.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

